Contrasting Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) & Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX)

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) and Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Amplify Energy and Altex Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplify Energy 20.99% 16.22% 8.79% Altex Industries 1,531.82% -13.30% -7.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Amplify Energy and Altex Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplify Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00 Altex Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility and Risk

Amplify Energy presently has a consensus price target of $9.63, indicating a potential upside of 152.96%. Given Amplify Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Amplify Energy is more favorable than Altex Industries.

Amplify Energy has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altex Industries has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amplify Energy and Altex Industries”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amplify Energy $294.68 million 0.52 $392.75 million $0.28 13.59 Altex Industries $20,000.00 135.94 $440,000.00 $0.03 8.07

Amplify Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Altex Industries. Altex Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amplify Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.8% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.8% of Altex Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Amplify Energy beats Altex Industries on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company’s properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

About Altex Industries

Altex Industries, Inc., through its subsidiary, Altex Oil Corporation, owns interests in productive onshore oil and gas properties located in Utah and Wyoming. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

