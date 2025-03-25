Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $13.63 Million Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,401 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.05% of Church & Dwight worth $13,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 224.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.56.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $106.98 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.35 and a twelve month high of $116.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.50 and its 200-day moving average is $105.89.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 49.79%.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total transaction of $6,322,069.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,442.06. The trade was a 83.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 11,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $1,216,378.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,941.26. This represents a 63.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,570 shares of company stock worth $7,538,449 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

