Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 344.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $265.55 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $233.00 and a 52-week high of $304.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $278.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.82. The stock has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.20.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

