Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys 3,964 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.24% of Integer worth $10,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Integer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,073,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,422,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Integer by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 232,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,820,000 after acquiring an additional 40,158 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Integer by 17.4% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 254,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,069,000 after acquiring an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Integer during the 4th quarter valued at $4,754,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Integer from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Integer from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark increased their target price on Integer from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Integer from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Integer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Integer Stock Up 1.7 %

ITGR stock opened at $117.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.23 and a 200 day moving average of $132.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. Integer Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $107.11 and a twelve month high of $146.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $449.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.28 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 11.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integer Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Articles

