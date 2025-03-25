Condor Resources (CVE:CN) Stock Price Down 3.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Condor Resources Inc. (CVE:CN – Get Free Report) traded down 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 11,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 27,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Condor Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$17.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.15.

About Condor Resources

Condor Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits, as well as other precious and base metals. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

