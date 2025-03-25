Compass (NYSE:COMP) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.61, but opened at $9.40. Compass shares last traded at $9.51, with a volume of 941,801 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Compass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Compass from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Compass from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Compass in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Compass from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.95 and a beta of 2.88.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Compass had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Compass, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Compass news, CAO Scott R. Wahlers sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $2,317,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 329,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,051,563.49. This represents a 43.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Bradley K. Serwin sold 137,472 shares of Compass stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $1,259,243.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 221,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,810.20. The trade was a 38.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,926,971 shares of company stock valued at $40,172,099 over the last quarter. 6.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

