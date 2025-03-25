Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 955 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 614.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of LW stock opened at $53.93 on Tuesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $107.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.50%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.94 per share, with a total value of $182,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,181.64. This represents a 12.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LW shares. Citigroup cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $87.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LW

Lamb Weston Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.