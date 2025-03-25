Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Cuts Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Conagra Brands by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 425.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 66,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 53,855 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,102,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,909,000 after buying an additional 63,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 397,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after buying an additional 24,103 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $25.76 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.06 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.78.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, December 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

