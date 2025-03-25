Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at $544,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Duolingo by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Duolingo by 5,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of DUOL opened at $330.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Duolingo, Inc. has a one year low of $145.05 and a one year high of $441.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $347.86 and a 200 day moving average of $321.31.

Insider Activity at Duolingo

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $209.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.49 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Natalie Glance sold 2,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.28, for a total value of $1,160,891.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,400,100.16. This trade represents a 2.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.00, for a total value of $2,568,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,499 shares of company stock worth $32,677,268. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on DUOL. Bank of America downgraded Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Duolingo in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.25.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

