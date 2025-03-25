Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 18,321 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 63.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,321 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,125,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,649,000 after purchasing an additional 110,753 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $740,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in FOX by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 118,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after buying an additional 23,704 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in FOX by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter worth $492,000. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on FOX from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on FOX from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on FOX from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In related news, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $69,178.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,324.61. The trade was a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $3,083,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,200,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,849,832.54. This trade represents a 4.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FOX Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $53.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $58.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.67.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.34. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.56%.

FOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.