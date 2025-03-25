Colony Family Offices LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Colony Family Offices LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the period. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DRW Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 603.8% in the third quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 2,732,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,192 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,980,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $67,244,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,856,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,112,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $44.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.59 and its 200 day moving average is $43.81. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.39 and a 52-week high of $47.44.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.