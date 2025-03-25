Colony Family Offices LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,930,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,866,000 after buying an additional 276,698 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,419,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,408,000 after acquiring an additional 57,651 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,048,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,555,000 after purchasing an additional 106,294 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 982,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 26.9% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 927,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,446,000 after purchasing an additional 196,458 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $163.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.18. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $146.37 and a 52-week high of $176.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

