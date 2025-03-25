Colony Family Offices LLC Acquires 6,292 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Colony Family Offices LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 4.1% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Colony Family Offices LLC owned 0.33% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $12,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAE. Essential Planning LLC. raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6,263.9% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 15,544,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,483,000 after buying an additional 15,300,066 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,759,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,066 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,944,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,595 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,553,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,156,000 after purchasing an additional 56,725 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,530,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,197,000 after purchasing an additional 250,920 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $26.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.21. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.64.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.