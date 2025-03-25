CMC Markets Plc (CMCX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 17.60 on April 1st

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 17.60 ($0.23) per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 467.7% increase from CMC Markets’s previous dividend of $3.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CMCX stock traded up GBX 1.67 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 215.17 ($2.78). 330,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,373. The firm has a market capitalization of £597.85 million, a PE ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 222.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 268.37. CMC Markets has a 52 week low of GBX 184.80 ($2.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 349 ($4.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.18.

In other CMC Markets news, insider David Fineberg purchased 124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 242 ($3.13) per share, for a total transaction of £300.08 ($387.75). Insiders have acquired a total of 149,350 shares of company stock worth $32,114,482 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

CMC is a leading global provider of online trading and investing, with a comprehensive retail, professional and institutional offering.

The business was started in 1989 with a simple ethos: to make financial markets truly accessible for investors. We are proud of our strong heritage and our successful 30-year track record as an innovator at the forefront of enabling digital trading for our clients.

