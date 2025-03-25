ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Declares Dividend of $0.36

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 35.7% per year over the last three years.

Get ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund alerts:

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:EMO opened at $49.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.51. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $36.71 and a one year high of $51.87.

Insider Activity

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc sold 9,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $456,670.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

(Get Free Report)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.