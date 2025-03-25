Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by Jackson Square Partners LLC

Jackson Square Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 157,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,678 shares during the quarter. Clean Harbors comprises 3.9% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Clean Harbors worth $36,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CLH. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,956,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 12.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,747,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,319,000 after buying an additional 187,140 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Clean Harbors by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,451,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $834,323,000 after buying an additional 100,394 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 297,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,367,000 after acquiring an additional 99,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at $16,525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLH opened at $200.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.22. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.54 and a 52 week high of $267.11.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CLH shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Clean Harbors from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Clean Harbors from $285.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.56.

In related news, CFO Eric J. Dugas purchased 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.38 per share, for a total transaction of $200,949.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 24,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,638,668.44. This represents a 4.53 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total transaction of $518,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,619,123.52. This trade represents a 6.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,341 shares of company stock valued at $663,041. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

