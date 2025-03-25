Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH) Director Harold Morton Wolkin Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR) Director Harold Morton Wolkin sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.49, for a total value of C$47,215.00.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of CPH stock opened at C$12.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$227.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.42. Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$7.90 and a twelve month high of C$19.69.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
