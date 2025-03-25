Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Stock Holdings Increased by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 5.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 471,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,613,000 after purchasing an additional 24,177 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $977,000. Forge First Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,461,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 6,943 shares during the period. Finally, Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,278,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total transaction of $48,135.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 248 shares in the company, valued at $52,357.76. The trade was a 47.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total value of $2,273,526.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,230.25. This represents a 57.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,544 shares of company stock worth $2,380,529. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $212.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.13 and a 1 year high of $223.51. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.77.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CBOE shares. StockNews.com raised Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.86.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Featured Articles

