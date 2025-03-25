Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB) Holdings Raised by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) by 229.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,292,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,685,336 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 58.16% of Capital Group Core Bond ETF worth $136,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGCB. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 344.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,138,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,677,000 after purchasing an additional 881,968 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,207,000. Southern Style Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $17,992,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $16,532,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 384.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 770,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,873,000 after acquiring an additional 611,522 shares during the period.

Shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF stock opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.21 and a twelve month high of $27.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.24.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

