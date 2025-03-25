Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ultimate Products (LON:ULTP)

Ultimate Products (LON:ULTP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 130 ($1.68) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 79.37% from the stock’s current price.

Ultimate Products Price Performance

Shares of ULTP stock opened at GBX 72.48 ($0.94) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 89.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 114.53. The firm has a market cap of £61.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.39. Ultimate Products has a 1-year low of GBX 71 ($0.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 185.50 ($2.40).

Get Ultimate Products alerts:

Ultimate Products (LON:ULTP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 4.30 ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Ultimate Products had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 6.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ultimate Products will post 14.53125 EPS for the current year.

Ultimate Products Company Profile

Ultimate Products is the owner of a number of leading homeware brands including Salter (the UK’s oldest houseware brand, established in 1760) and Beldray (a laundry, floor care, heating and cooling brand that was established in 1872). According to its market research, nearly 80% of UK households own at least one of the Group’s products.

Ultimate Products sells to over 300 retailers across 38 countries, and specialises in five product categories: Small Domestic Appliances; Housewares; Laundry; Audio; and Heating and Cooling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ultimate Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultimate Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.