Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 83.50% and a negative return on equity of 60.68%.

Burning Rock Biotech Trading Down 0.6 %

BNR stock opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. Burning Rock Biotech has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The company has a market capitalization of $58.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.28.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and commercializes cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based tissue and liquid biopsy cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests for various range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

