Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 83.50% and a negative return on equity of 60.68%.
Burning Rock Biotech Trading Down 0.6 %
BNR stock opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. Burning Rock Biotech has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The company has a market capitalization of $58.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.28.
Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile
