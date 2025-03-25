Brokerages Set Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) PT at $154.78

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.65.

EA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $147,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,405.12. This represents a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $712,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,637.50. This trade represents a 13.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,166,740 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 353.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,269,258 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $185,692,000 after acquiring an additional 989,319 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 224.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,207,854 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $176,709,000 after purchasing an additional 835,985 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,201,353 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $175,758,000 after purchasing an additional 679,032 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,698,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,156,791 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,778,553,000 after buying an additional 605,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Electronic Arts stock opened at $144.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $115.21 and a 52-week high of $168.50.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 17.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.34%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

