Bow Energy Ltd., (CVE:ONG) Trading 11.1% Higher – What’s Next?

Bow Energy Ltd., (CVE:ONG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 2,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 36,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
Bow Energy Ltd., Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.20.
Bow Energy Ltd., Company Profile
Bow Energy Ltd., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Indonesia. Its principal properties include production sharing contracts, such as Bohorok, Palmerah Baru, Palmerah Deep, Mahato, as well as South Block A and Bohorok Deep properties located in Sumatra, Indonesia.
