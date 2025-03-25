BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 13,658 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 9,743 shares.The stock last traded at $98.94 and had previously closed at $96.58.

BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $520.62 million, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.07.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 554,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,335,000 after purchasing an additional 94,427 shares in the last quarter. RPOA Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. RPOA Advisors Inc. now owns 3,945,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,829,000 after acquiring an additional 11,581 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 213.5% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $455,000.

BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (BKMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-cap stocks that covers the bottom 10-30% market capitalization. BKMC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

