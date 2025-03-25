Blue Chip Stocks To Follow Today – March 25th

Karman, RF Industries, NetSol Technologies, and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth are the five Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue chip stocks refer to the shares of large, established companies with a history of financial stability and reliable performance. They are typically market leaders known for generating consistent earnings and often pay regular dividends, making them a popular choice for conservative investors seeking lower-risk investments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

Karman stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.97. The company had a trading volume of 150,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,434. Karman has a 12-month low of $27.13 and a 12-month high of $38.09.

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Shares of NASDAQ RFIL traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.78. The stock had a trading volume of 66,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,768. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $50.95 million, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.09. RF Industries has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $5.77.

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

NASDAQ NTWK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.43. The stock had a trading volume of 502 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,091. NetSol Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $3.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average is $2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.70 and a beta of 1.01.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth (FBGRX)

Shares of NASDAQ FBGRX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.15.

