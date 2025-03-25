Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Blackline Safety Corp. (TSE:BLN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.87 and traded as low as C$6.64. Blackline Safety shares last traded at C$6.79, with a volume of 39,539 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Ventum Financial raised their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$7.75 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.39.

The company has a market cap of C$572.54 million, a PE ratio of -41.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

In related news, Director Robert Herdman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.69, for a total value of C$40,140.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,900 shares of company stock valued at $140,212. Company insiders own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

Blackline Safety Corp is a connected safety monitoring technology company. It provides wearable safety technology, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and increase productivity of organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries.

