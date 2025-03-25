Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,129 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Bio-Techne worth $37,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 152,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,988,000 after purchasing an additional 57,299 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 308,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,208,000 after acquiring an additional 50,881 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,594,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,339,370,000 after purchasing an additional 275,644 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at $1,447,000. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Bio-Techne news, Director Amy E. Herr sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $122,685.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,336.96. The trade was a 48.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kim Kelderman sold 13,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $1,035,067.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,619.16. This trade represents a 25.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Bio-Techne Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $61.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.30. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $56.60 and a 1 year high of $85.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.81.
Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 13.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bio-Techne Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.
About Bio-Techne
Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.
