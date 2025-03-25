BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock Holdings Raised by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,465 shares during the period. BILL makes up 1.5% of Pier Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of BILL worth $10,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in BILL by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of BILL by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BILL by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of BILL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BILL stock opened at $50.95 on Tuesday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.82 and a twelve month high of $100.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,095.40, a P/E/G ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.38). BILL had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 1.53%. On average, analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BILL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on BILL from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of BILL from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of BILL from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.89.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

