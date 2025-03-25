BG Investment Services Inc. Takes $26.02 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BG Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,021,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 26.2% of BG Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,813,061,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 553,404.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,535,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,533,496 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,128,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,677 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,428,403,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $576.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $555.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $593.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $589.41. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $496.30 and a 52 week high of $616.22.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

