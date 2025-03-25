Best Value Stocks To Research – March 22nd

Merck & Co., Inc., ConocoPhillips, Boeing, Exxon Mobil, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are the five Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares in companies that are considered undervalued relative to their intrinsic fundamentals, such as earnings, dividends, or asset values, often reflected in low price-to-earnings or price-to-book ratios. Investors are attracted to value stocks with the expectation that the market will eventually recognize their true worth, leading to price appreciation and potential gains over time. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $1.29 on Friday, reaching $93.44. 68,284,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,215,173. The company has a market cap of $236.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.04 and a 1 year high of $134.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRK

ConocoPhillips (COP)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Shares of COP stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $102.05. 55,090,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,427,545. The company has a market cap of $129.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $86.81 and a 1 year high of $135.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COP

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of BA stock traded up $5.49 on Friday, reaching $178.32. 26,776,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,655,679. The company has a market cap of $133.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.53. Boeing has a 1 year low of $137.03 and a 1 year high of $196.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $115.30. 41,069,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,963,745. The stock has a market cap of $500.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $103.67 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

JPM traded up $2.48 on Friday, reaching $241.49. 19,301,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,863,789. The stock has a market cap of $675.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $179.20 and a twelve month high of $280.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $257.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

See Also