Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Coty (NYSE:COTY)

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on COTY. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Coty from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Coty in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.66.

Coty stock opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -553.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.97. Coty has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Coty had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 6.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 317.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Coty by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Coty by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Coty by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

