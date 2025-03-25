Bay Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Bay Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Bay Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DWX. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DWX opened at $38.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.67. The stock has a market cap of $407.35 million, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.73. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $33.42 and a 1 year high of $39.22.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.214 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.