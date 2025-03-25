Bay Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bay Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Bay Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.8% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

VYM stock opened at $129.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $114.37 and a 1 year high of $135.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.20.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

