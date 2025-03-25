Bay Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bay Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Bay Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $576.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $593.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $589.41. The stock has a market cap of $555.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $496.30 and a 12 month high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

