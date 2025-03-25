Bay Capital Advisors LLC Invests $737,000 in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bay Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $196.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $87.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $173.17 and a 52 week high of $205.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.05.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

