Bay Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,051 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bay Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $208.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.76. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $191.34 and a 1 year high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.