Bay Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,987 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Bay Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $189.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.74. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $168.85 and a 12-month high of $200.42. The stock has a market cap of $61.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.