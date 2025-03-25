Bay Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Bay Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 921 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 224,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $129,144,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 38,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:GS opened at $581.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $181.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $611.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $569.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $387.12 and a 52 week high of $672.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $3.74. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $782.00 to $659.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $690.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $713.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, HSBC downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $569.00 to $608.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $591.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kevin R. Johnson purchased 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $619.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,485,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,648. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total transaction of $3,313,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,506.25. This represents a 59.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,925 shares of company stock valued at $12,630,683 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

