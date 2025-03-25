Baxter Bros Inc. Increases Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Baxter Bros Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEM. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter worth about $98,011,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,491,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,545 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in Newmont by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 12,302,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $481,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,708 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,052,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,697 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in Newmont by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 7,085,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $90,785.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,408.36. This trade represents a 4.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,840. This represents a 3.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,231 shares of company stock worth $1,388,758 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Newmont from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, November 29th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.16.

Newmont Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE NEM opened at $46.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $58.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.50.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.29. Newmont had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. On average, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

