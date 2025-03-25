Baxter Bros Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Baxter Bros Inc. trimmed its position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Solventum were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Solventum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Solventum by 23,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Solventum in the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Get Solventum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOLV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Solventum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Solventum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Solventum from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Solventum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.86.

Solventum Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Solventum stock opened at $74.24 on Tuesday. Solventum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.16 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.67.

Solventum Profile

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.