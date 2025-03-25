Baxter Bros Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Baxter Bros Inc. trimmed its position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Solventum were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Solventum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Solventum by 23,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Solventum in the 4th quarter worth $35,000.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SOLV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Solventum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Solventum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Solventum from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Solventum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.86.
Solventum Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of Solventum stock opened at $74.24 on Tuesday. Solventum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.16 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.67.
Solventum Profile
Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Solventum
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Can SoundHound AI Double? What the Fundamentals and Deals Reveal
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Super Micro Stock: $7.2M Call Options Signal Big Upside Potential
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Top 3 Buy-and-Hold Stocks for 2025: Long-Term Winners to Watch
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.