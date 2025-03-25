Baxter Bros Inc. Buys 1,409 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Baxter Bros Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIGI. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 202.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 904.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $84.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.46 and a 200 day moving average of $83.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $89.09.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.5232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

