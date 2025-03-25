Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$51.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. CIBC raised their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

In other news, Director Mary Jordan purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$39.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,456.00. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock opened at C$39.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.49. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 12-month low of C$34.85 and a 12-month high of C$51.50. The company has a market cap of C$950.72 million, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$38.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.68%.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd is North America’s provider of non-destructive excavating services. Its key technology is the Badger Hydrovac, which is used primarily for safe excavation around critical infrastructure and in congested underground conditions. The Badger Hydrovac uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a powerful vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank.

