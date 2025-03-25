AXQ Capital LP Takes Position in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,607 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 19.6% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,419 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its stake in VAALCO Energy by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 20,334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,895 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,518 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy Price Performance

EGY stock opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average of $4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.04 million, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.16. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $7.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

VAALCO Energy Announces Dividend

VAALCO Energy ( NYSE:EGY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $121.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

VAALCO Energy Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

