AXQ Capital LP Takes $169,000 Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Cushman & Wakefield Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE:CWK opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average of $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $16.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.