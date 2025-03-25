AXQ Capital LP Invests $207,000 in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 304.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 264.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HCC shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Up 3.6 %

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $48.34 on Tuesday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a one year low of $44.62 and a one year high of $75.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.08 and a 200 day moving average of $57.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $297.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.70 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.68%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

