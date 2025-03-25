AXQ Capital LP Buys New Position in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,800 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BRY. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Berry during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Berry by 149.7% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 13,780 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Berry by 390.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 12,643 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 10,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Berry in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Berry stock opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. Berry Co. has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $8.88. The company has a market cap of $254.04 million, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.51.

Berry Announces Dividend

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The energy company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Berry had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $167.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Berry Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

