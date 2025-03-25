Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Bought by WorthPointe LLC

WorthPointe LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 1.5% of WorthPointe LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. WorthPointe LLC owned 0.07% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 223.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $61.96 on Tuesday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $55.65 and a 1 year high of $66.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.24. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

