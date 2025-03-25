Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.09), Zacks reports.

Aura Biosciences Trading Down 6.7 %

AURA opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $349.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.30. Aura Biosciences has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AURA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lifesci Capital upgraded Aura Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aura Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Insider Activity at Aura Biosciences

In related news, insider Los Pinos Elisabet De sold 15,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $122,374.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 304,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,336,987.64. The trade was a 4.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 23,045 shares of company stock valued at $177,242 over the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aura Biosciences Company Profile

Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.

