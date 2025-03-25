Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,412,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,698 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 6.26% of Atlassian worth $3,994,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEAM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Atlassian by 168.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 18.3% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Atlassian by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 583,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,678,000 after acquiring an additional 12,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 169.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 11,320 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $234.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $271.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.32. The stock has a market cap of $61.47 billion, a PE ratio of -175.09 and a beta of 0.91. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $135.29 and a one year high of $326.00.

Insider Activity

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. On average, analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,520 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total value of $394,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 210,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,690,889.35. The trade was a 0.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 15,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $3,871,470.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,529,711.60. The trade was a 3.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,085 shares of company stock valued at $68,986,450 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Atlassian from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $264.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Atlassian from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $255.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on Atlassian

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.