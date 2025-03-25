Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Atlantic American had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%.

Atlantic American Stock Up 9.5 %

NASDAQ AAME traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.50. 13,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,197. The company has a market cap of $30.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.58. Atlantic American has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $2.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average of $1.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlantic American in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.

